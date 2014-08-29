Canadian Burners Ride Hippo on Elk Farm

By Ren

Freezer Burn, the regional event for Alberta, Canada, has been going on for seven years now and takes place at the end of June on the summer solstice. Though it started at a modest group campsite, for the last four years the event has been held an hour from the provincial capital Edmonton, on private land – a beautiful elk farm in the rural hill country with a river running through the property.

This year’s theme was “Down The Rabbit Hole.” With 500 participants in attendance (around 200 of them volunteers), the event featured twenty theme camps, six sound stages, a Kidsville, and three mutant vehicles (you might see one of them, Hippo Love, on Playa ). Of course there was also fire, a variety of art installations, a beautiful temple, and a 43-foot tall effigy “Unity Man” which included lights, an interactive element, and hidden bunny ears.